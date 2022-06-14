LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scratch-off lottery ticket means a paid off house for a Louisville man.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the man claimed $200,000 he won on a $10 scratch-off and said he planned to pay off his house.
The winner wants to remain anonymous, but he told Lottery officials he hadn't played in a while but decided to buy two of the $1,000 Loaded tickets at the Circle K on Greenwood Road Sunday night.
“I was scratching off the first ticket when I came across a 10X symbol. I went to scratch off the prize when I saw $2,000. I knew then I had won at least $20,000,” he said. He went on to scratch off nine more of the 10X symbols, winning $200,000.
"I called for my son to come here and asked, 'Can you pinch me? Am I dreaming?'" After confirming the big win with his son, the man called his wife and told her he needed her to come home. She told him unless it was an emergency, she couldn’t leave work. "I was dying from excitement," he said.
Monday morning the man was at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to pick up his winnings. After taxes, he walked away with a check for $142,000.
"I’m happy. I’m going to pay my house off today," he told Lottery officials.
Circle K gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
