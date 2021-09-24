LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A martial arts academy in west Louisville is mixing physical skill with life lessons to help kids succeed.
"Our program here grabs them from the street and gives them somewhere to go," said Grandmaster Khalid Raheem, owner of The Arabian Federation Martial Arts Academy off 28th and Greenwood streets. "Our kids need this place."
The program works with nearly 40 students, many of them young children and teenagers. According to the program, students are taught self-defense, anti-bullying, lessons in building purpose, confidence, respect, accountability and conflict resolution.
"We need help," Raheem said. "Our city is dying. Our communities are dying, and the infection of poverty, the infection of un-thought-out actions, the finished projects of our children growing into teenagers, growing into adults, and they're missing a certain part of their development. It's crippling us."
Raheem is hoping his martial arts program can serve as a resource for the community.
"We incorporate life and martial arts and martial sciences together," he said.
Erica Douglas, who's has been sending her 5-year-old son to the program for about a year, she wants him to have a father figure.
"It puts security in my heart. I know no harm is going to come to him here," Douglas said. "My hopes and dreams (are) that my son lives past the age of 15 first and foremost, that he does not stray away — that I do not allow him to stray away — from this dojo or anything to keep him away from the streets."
Over time, students have participated in several tournaments, bringing home tables full of trophies and medals for their martial arts skills. But Raheem said he's also proud of the accomplishments outside of competitions.
"We've been able to save a lot of lives, a lot of destinies, change directions and mindsets," he said.
Raheem said he'll continue to run the program as long as he can.
