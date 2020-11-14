LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children across the world kicked their way through a virtual competition Saturday that was hosted by a martial arts school in Louisville.
Eight teams from Korea, China, Alaska, New York, Atlanta and Louisville competed in the virtual competition hosted by Hwang's Martial Arts School. The competition benefitted the Jung Hwang Legacy Foundation.
Several teams have been working over the past few weeks to bring their world class taekwondo demonstrations to the competition. Each team had seven minutes to perform in front of judges, who then gave them feedback and points.
"Some of the criteria the judges are looking for our team spirit, team work, martial art technique, entertainment along with enthusiasm," Mimi Hwang, the director of Hwang's Martials Arts said.
The top three contestants went home with prizes up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.