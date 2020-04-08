LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer spoke with community faith leaders Wednesday morning as Holy Week arrives and the calendar inches closer to Ramadan.
This week, Fischer ordered all worship services across Louisville to be canceled. The order also includes drive-thru services.
Louisville's dense population makes it essentially impossible for people to gather for alternative services and still practice social distancing, Fischer said.
"The coronavirus doesn't care about traditions," Fischer said. "It doesn't care about love. It doesn't care about faith. It doesn't care about interfaith. It doesn't care why people are getting together. It just wants to infect as many people as possible."
Faith leaders agreed and said they're seeing high numbers on their virtual services. Many plan to continue those online streams even after orders are lifted.
