LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first week of February marks National Gun Violence Survivors Week.
In Louisville Monday, Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke about the impact of gun violence in the city and steps toward changing this violent trend.
"Next week, will mark one year since an individual walked into my campaign office and fired six shots directly at me. I think about that incident every day," Greenberg said.
Several gun violence survivors joined Greenberg on stage, including Whitney Austin, who was hit 12 times during a mass shooting at the 5/3 Bank headquarters in Cincinnati in Sept 2018. Three others were killed before the gunman was killed by police.
Austin has since started the Whitney Strong Foundation, which works to end gun violence in Kentucky, Ohio and at the federal level, and to teach the public responsible gun ownership.
Another survivor who shared her story Monday was Janae Wright. Wright said in Feb. 2021, she was shot six times outside her south Louisville home. She was nearly three months pregnant at the time.
"Five bullets entered into my lower abdomen and pelvis area, while the sixth entered into my upper thigh," said Wright. "I underwent a series of surgeries at University of Louisville hospital to save not only my life, but the life of my unborn son."
Wright said in the aftermath of the shooting, she suffered from depression and endured months of intensive physical therapy to learn to walk again. While she and her son survived, she said her life changed forever because of this shooting.
"Though my life will never be the same, I feel triumphant about where I am today, considering all I had to overcome to achieve this feeling," said Wright.
According to data from the Louisville Metro Police Department, there have been at least 20 homicides and 31 non-fatal shootings in Louisville so far in 2023. Compared to the same time last year, there were 43 non-fatal shootings in the city.
Greenberg is now reaching out to the community to help start a conversation focused on combatting gun violence.
The first Gun Violence Prevention Community Conversation is on Tuesday, February 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center at 144 N. 6th Street. The city says it has already received the maximum about of RSVP's for that event and is looking to host another one in March.
More details on the event are expected to be released soon.
