LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Mega Cavern invites you to slide right into its new experience.
The Mega Cavern's zip line course has been transformed into Mega Laser Zips, a course featuring six zip lines, 18 lasers, a light tunnel and a suspension bridge.
It's all set to an EDM soundtrack.
“We’re the only ones that can do laser zips since it’s underground and it’s dark. So it’s a unique experience," said Sarah Mayer, continuous movement coordinator at Mega Cavern. "The show builds as you go. It starts out kinda cool and it increasingly gets much cooler as you go along.”
Mega Laser Zips opened Monday and runs through April 26.
