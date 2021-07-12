LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five men facing gang-related charges appeared in front of a Louisville judge for the first time Monday.
Demetrius Wiley, Jacob Bell, Ramonto Underwood, Reginald Webster and Virgil Jackson are all charged with engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property over $10,000, criminal mischief, failure to stop and render aid and fleeing police in the second degree.
Wiley is additionally charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree while a member of a criminal gang, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun by a minor.
According to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, it's the first time the enhanced charged has been applied in Jefferson County since a 2018 law made it possible. It provides for an enhanced penalty and parole eligibility.
It all stems from a drive-by shooting incident in May at three different areas in southwest Louisville that ended with eight people arrested and 11 guns seized.
All five of the men entered not guilty pleas in court Monday.
They will be back in court Friday for a bond hearing, and will return for a pre-trial hearing in September.
