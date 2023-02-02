LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two days of interviews, Louisville Metro Council has decided who will fill two empty seats.
Phillip Baker will now represent District 6, and Kumar Rashad will represent District 3. Both work for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Councilmembers conducted nearly 30 interviews on Monday and Tuesday to find the new representatives.
Keisha Dorsey and David James both resigned from their seats in Districts 3 and 6, respectively, to join the administration of Mayor Craig Greenberg. Dorsey is Greenberg's deputy chief of staff, and James is deputy mayor for emergency services.
By law, Metro Council has to select replacements within 30 days of a seat becoming vacant.
In all, 28 eligible applicants were invited to be interviewed.
During its meeting Thursday evening, Metro Council appointed Baker to fill the District 6 seat formerly held by James. Baker, a resident of Old Louisville, received 20 votes to fill the vacancy.
District 6 serves much of Old Louisville. According to the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council, Baker is a family resource coordinator in the JCPS system and an active volunteer at Christ Way Missionary Baptist Church.
During his interview, the neighborhood council said, Baker said his focus would be "to shrink the distance between community and the government, and fight for a quality of life for all residents, so all can flourish." It also said Baker intends to run in the May primary to keep the seat, which will be on the ballot.
Minutes after Baker was chosen, he was sworn in and signed paperwork. Shortly after, the Council announced the new District 3 representative — Rashad, who will replace Dorsey.
District 3 serves part of southwest Louisville, including Shively, from Taylor Boulevard to the border of Cane Run Road, and Algonquin Parkway south to Rockford Lane and Gagel Avenue.
And the votes for District 3 are in…and it’s Kumar Rashad. He will replace Keisha Dorsey @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/BZOseLpFbP— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) February 2, 2023
Rashad, who leads the mathematics department at Breckinridge Metropolitan High School, has served on the Shively City Council and the Kentucky Education Association Board of Directors. He also works with the Jefferson County Teachers Association and the National Council of Urban Education Associates, according to a copy of his resume provided by Metro Council.
The Metro Council Clerk’s Office accepted applications from Jan. 4-13, and then the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office reviewed those applications for eligibility.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.