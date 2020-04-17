LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Relief could be on the way for drivers who frequent St. Anthony Church Road. 

Metro Public Works is planning with a contractor to build and install a barrier wall to prevent reoccurring landslides.

Construction on the wall is expected take one week and cost $152,000. Louisville Metro Council is expected to approve the funding for the project next week.

St. Anthony Church Road started having noticeable landslides and road-collapse issues last summer.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags