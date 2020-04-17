LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Relief could be on the way for drivers who frequent St. Anthony Church Road.
Metro Public Works is planning with a contractor to build and install a barrier wall to prevent reoccurring landslides.
Construction on the wall is expected take one week and cost $152,000. Louisville Metro Council is expected to approve the funding for the project next week.
St. Anthony Church Road started having noticeable landslides and road-collapse issues last summer.
