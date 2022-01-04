LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council launched a new podcast to keep Louisville residents informed about city government.
The podcast is called "District Download," and its first episode dropped Tuesday. According to a news release from Metro Council, it's designed to connect council members in all 26 districts with their constituents.
"I'm very excited to launch this new podcast," Metro Council President David James said in a statement. "This gives all the Metro Council members -- Democrats and Republicans -- the platform to openly discuss things in a way we don't always get to during Council meetings. Metro Council is always trying to find more ways to connect with more constituents, so District Download will be another tool we can use to promote transparency and build up our community."
The biweekly podcast will be released on Tuesdays. The first episode, titled "So, How Does Metro Council Work?", features James and provides a crash course in Louisville government.
The episode's summary is, "Do you know what district you live in? What does Metro Council even do? If you can't remember much from your 8th grade government class, you're not alone."
The podcast is available on the following platforms: Sounder, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google.
