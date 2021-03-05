LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a fake cop.
The agency posted two images to social media showing a black SUV with what appears to be a Louisville Cardinal decal on the back.
"Were you stopped by this guy?" the post states. "We're investigating a suspected police impersonator, attempting to stop motorists with the pictured vehicle, a black Chevy Tahoe, with red and white interior lights & lights and sirens."
Police say the man wears clothing resembling a police uniform and may identify himself as an officer, or say he is on a task force to combat human trafficking.
Anyone who sees or interacts with the man is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
