LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers will be set up at various locations around the city Tuesday for National Night Out.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. LMPD will be at five locations around the city:
- Kroger at 2710 W. Broadway, LMPD's 1st and 2nd divisions
- Iroquois Park at 5216 New Cut Road, LMPD's 3rd and 4th divisions
- Peterson Dumsenil House at 301 Peterson Ave., LMPD's 5th division
- Jefferson Mall at 4801 Outer Loop, LMPD's 6th and 7th divisions
- Warren Walker Park at 501 Gatehouse Lane, LMPD's 8th division
The free event features family fun and promotes crime prevention.
