LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Moms-to-be in Louisville in need of a ride now have a resource to get where they need to go.
Doula Dash is a new program being offered through Granny's Birth Initiative, a nonprofit that provides resources such as a maternity pantry, a milk bank and more.
Doula Dash is a ride-sharing program that aims to tackle transportation barriers, offering rides to prenatal appointments, lactation appointments, pelvic floor therapy and other pre- and post-natal needs.
The founder of Granny's Birth Initiative said all drivers will be doulas.
"We want to help people understand, and really like debrief any information they've gotten during their prenatal," Alexa Hughes said. "So, why not debrief and get those questions answered with a doula while enjoying your ride?"
This week, the program got a $10,000 maternal and child health grant from the city, funded by District 8.
For now, rides cost $20, but the organization is searching for more grants and donations to make the service free.
Rides have to be booked one day in advance and rides are limited to three people at a time. Organizers said the program does not replace EMS transportation at the time of birth or delivery.
