LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pastor of Kentucky’s largest predominately Black church asked for prayers Friday night after testing positive for COVID-19.
Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby, senior pastor of Saint Stephen Church, confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis in a video message posted to social media.
"Please be in prayer for me and please know that I love you so much," Cosby said. "Peace and blessings to you."
In the 15-minute video message, Cosby described mild symptoms, saying he had a slight fever and chills and that he would be quarantining at home. He received the positive COVID-19 test results Wednesday.
"I just want you to know this disease is very opportunistic," Cosby said. "I contracted it, and so I just want you to learn from my example so that you would do everything you can to prevent yourself from contracting this disease."
In addition to leading Saint Stephen, Cosby is also president of Simmons College of Kentucky, the only historically Black college in Louisville.
Cosby’s diagnosis comes as Gov. Andy Beshear asks churches throughout the state to go back to online worship service. It won’t be a change for Cosby’s church. Saint Stephen never brought members back into the sanctuary after going virtual at the start of the pandemic in March.
Cosby praised the governor’s actions.
"I think his leadership in this state has been absolutely phenomenal," he said.
Saint Stephen bills itself as one church in three locations, with the main campus at 15th and Kentucky streets in Louisville. It has another in Radcliff, Kentucky and a third in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
