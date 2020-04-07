LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) - A Louisville physician faces a felony charge of strangulation after an altercation with a group of young people at Norton Commons on Friday.
Louisville Metro Police have arrested John Rademaker and charged him with first degree strangulation and three counts of harassment with physical contact.
Police began an investigation of the incident caught on video Friday night at the Norton Commons Amphitheater. The video showed the man identified as Rademaker shoving three young women and then appearing to choke another.
The incident quickly spread online over the weekend after a video was posted to Louisville’s Reddit.com page showing part of the altercation. The person who posted the video said Rademaker was with a woman, when he confronted them about failing to follow social distancing guidelines.
According to an arrest warrant, Rademaker and a friend approached an 18-year-old woman who was with a group to "scold them about social distancing."
Police say the victim's friend began shooting video of the incident and Rademaker pushed three people out of the way to get to the victim. According to the warrant, she was lying on the ground when Rademaker put his hands around her neck and began to choke her.
The bystanders intervened and got Rademaker off of her within seconds. At that point, Rademaker and his friends left on foot.
The woman was treated by EMS and suffered a red mark to her neck, according to the warrant.
Rademaker is a physician for Southern Indiana Anesthesia Consultants in New Albany, according to a press release from the organization, provided by Boxcar PR. A statement released to WDRB says he has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.
He is also a contract employee that does work for Baptist Health. A spokeswoman says he has also been placed on administrative leave while the hospital investigates.
