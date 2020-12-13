LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police has made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager early Sunday morning at an apartment complex near St. Andrews Church Road.
Adrianna King, 21, has been charged with one count of reckless homicide in connection to the shooting death of Armani Hall, 18, according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Hall was fatally injured in a shooting that was reported around midnight Sunday in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive, less than a mile from Doss High School, Smiley said.
The 18-year-old died of a gunshot wound at 12:48 a.m. Sunday at University of Louisville Hospital, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said in a statement.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.