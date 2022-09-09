LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River late Thursday night.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone spotted the body near the upper locks and reported it to 911 dispatchers shortly before 10 p.m.
LMPD's River Patrol Unit recovered the body of a man after a brief search. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is currently working the case as a death investigation.
This is the second body pulled from the river this week. A kayaker spotted another body near the Portland Canal on Monday while taking part in the annual Hike, Bike & Paddle event.
That person was identified as 56-year-old Christopher Wectawski. It's not clear how Wectawski ended up in the river, but the coroner's office believes the cause of death is drowning.
