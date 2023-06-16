LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a missing 7-year-old boy has been found safe.
According to police, Kaden Allen Siblis was last seen in the area of 28th and Broadway on Friday.
He was found as of 2:10 p.m.
Siblis was missing from the 2700 block of W. Kentucky Street. That's the Parkland neighborhood.
🚨🚔 UPDATE: As of 210pm on 6-16-23. Our Missing Persons Unit advised that he had been LOCATED SAFE. We are CANCELING this request. Thank you to everyone who RT this post to help get the word out. We truly appreciate the help. #LMPD #MissingPersons https://t.co/q03Av1EYuK— LMPD (@LMPD) June 16, 2023
