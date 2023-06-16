MISSING - KADEN ALLEN SIBLIS.jpg

Kaden Allen Siblis, age 7. Image courtesy Louisville Metro Police "Operation Return Home." June 16, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a missing 7-year-old boy has been found safe.

According to police, Kaden Allen Siblis was last seen in the area of 28th and Broadway on Friday.

He was found as of 2:10 p.m.

Siblis was missing from the 2700 block of W. Kentucky Street. That's the Parkland neighborhood.

