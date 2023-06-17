LMPD - STREET RACING - IMPOUND LOT - 6-17-2023.jpg

Images from a video posted by Louisville Metro Police shows a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye that was impounded for dangerous driving. Image courtesy LMPD video. June 17, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high-end muscle car is sitting in Louisville's  impound lot for the driver's "foolish behavior." 

Louisville Metro Police posted a video on social media showing a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye doing burnouts and donuts in crowds of people. 

The first clip shows the Redeye sliding at Shawnee Park and another shows it doing burnouts at Preston and Witherspoon downtown. In both videos, people standing nearby are clipped by the car, as it spins and burns rubber. 

But LMPD said its 2nd Division Impact Detectives seized the Redeye this week and said the "foolish behavior is unacceptable." It appears to have been found in a parking garage. 

The final shot in the video shows the Redeye in the city impound lot. 

The post did not give details about whether the driver was arrested or how the vehicle was found. 

Prices online for similar Hellcat Redeyes go for $80,000 or more. 

Louisville Metro Police has been seizing more cars as street racing continues across the city. The department said earlier this week that it had seized more than three dozen cars involved in dangerous driving activity such as street racing and takeovers.

Cars seized under a new ordinance can be kept for up to six months and owners can be fined up to $2,000.

The city is also investing in more cameras and adding them in places like the intersection of 33rd and Northwestern, which often has problems with street takeovers.

Another tactic being used was announced this week, when rumble strips were added to lots at Cox Park to keep drivers from dangerous activity.

