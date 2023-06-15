LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is seizing more cars as street racing continues across the city.

The department said it has now seized 37 cars involved in dangerous driving activity such as street racing and takeovers.

Cars seized under the new ordinance can be kept for up to six months and owners can be fined up to $2,000.

One of the seized vehicles by LMPD after reckless driving in Louisville. (WDRB photo)

The department is also investing in more cameras and adding them in places like the intersection of 33rd and Northwestern, which often have problems with street takeovers.

"Cameras can give us information to lead to some of the vehicles that we can work later on at identifying and hopefully seizing those vehicles and deterring folks from coming here and doing that," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey said.

The department also added rumble strips to Cox Park as another method to stop what LMPD said can be deadly activity.

"As you can see with some of the videos, it's extremely dangerous, not only for those participating but those right there by it watching," Fey said. "Ultimately, people are going to continue to get hurt if we don't do something to stop this."

LMPD said typically this kind of activity happens overnight and they'll continue to have officers out at those times, hoping to discourage this kind of behavior.

The department plans to use whatever resources necessary to stop the trend of reckless driving.

