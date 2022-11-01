LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Officers must send officers to respond to wrecks, burglary and theft calls once again.
In a memo sent to staff on Monday obtained by WDRB News, LMPD Chief Erika Shields walks back on special orders put in place in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
Many business owners and drivers complained, as officers wouldn't respond to certain 911 calls like car crashes and most business break-ins.
A month after the initial orders were put into place, LMPD revised the policy and resumed responding to burglar alarms, citing criminals "taking advantage of the pandemic" after concerns from the community.
Monday's memo says the change is due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases and a desire to return to more normal duties.
Officers will once again be dispatched on all traffic accidents and collisions, thefts of over $10,000 and all burglaries.
