LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday not to extend its moratorium on sports, which was set to expire May 31, according to multiple reports.
The council's vote clears the way for football and men's and women's basketball players to participate in voluntary workouts on campus, if their schools approve the move.
University of Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra said that he had not been informed of a decision but expected one later Wednesday after the council adjourns.
"We're prepared for the restrictions to be relaxed a little bit," Tyra said. "We're anticipating that. It would just be a first step."
U of L would not need approval from the Atlantic Coast Conference to resume voluntary workouts, Tyra said. The decisions would be made by individual schools.
"We're talking about small groups of athletes without coaches," Tyra said. "If that's the case, we'll be ready, following all the proper guidelines."
Southeastern Conference presidents are expected to discuss the matter Friday.
Several incoming freshmen with U of L basketball have told WDRB News that the COVID-19 shutdown put their plans to move to campus on June 2 on hold.
For some schools, approval by various conferences would be the next step toward restarting college athletics, which have been on hold since the early weeks of the men's basketball postseason. Conferences canceled spring sports.
Discussions about contingency plans have been a daily occurrence in the ACC, Tyra said. Bringing groups of players back to campus could be done safely, even without the general student population back on campus, if university administrators gave the go-ahead, he added.
Late last week, the ACC established a medical advisory council, comprised of medical faculty from around the league, to advice league officials on these matters.
Additional approval would be required for games to resume this fall. The challenge of creating a safe environment for fans would require further safeguards and measures.
Still, as professional sports begin to show signs of life, the NCAA's move Wednesday is the first step toward college sports doing the same.
Still, as professional sports begin to show signs of life, the NCAA's move Wednesday is the first step toward college sports doing the same.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.