LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville and Shelbyville Masonic Homes are prepared to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week.
Administrators say the Masonic Homes of Kentucky is among the first long-term care facilities receiving an allocation of the vaccine.
It plans to vaccinate any eligible employee and resident who wishes to get the shot.
"It's not a 100-yard dash," said Conjuna Collier, Senior VP of Risk Management. "It's a marathon. This is just the next step in that marathon to get to the end of it."
Walgreens will administer the vaccine at the homes.
On Tuesday, anyone wishing to receive the vaccine will get the shot at the Shelbyville location.
Those at the Louisville Masonic Home will follow on Wednesday.
"They're (Walgreens) going to be coming prepared with the doses for the residents that accepted it and the employees that accepted it," Collier said.
There are around 350 employees and about 150 residents at the Louisville location. Shelbyville's campus has around 160 employees and close to 80 residents.
It's not clear how many will choose to be vaccinated, but administrators say it is a huge step in the right direction.
Masonic Homes hopes that the positivity rate will decrease in its facilities following the vaccination program. It says it expects restrictions to loosen when that happens, and could allow for visitation to resume.
"We needed this to be able to get through it," Collier said.
