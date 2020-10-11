LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville surgeon who helped perform the world's first successful hand transplant has died.
Dr. Joseph Kutz, who co-founded Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center, died Saturday evening, according to a Facebook post from the center. He was 92 years old.
Kutz became world-renowned for his work over the years, including his "treatment of flexor tendon injuries and microsurgical techniques." He made history when he was part of the team that performed the first successful hand transplant in 1999.
"He was a father, friend, beloved teacher, and surgeon and avid horseman who never missed a Derby," the Facebook post read. "He was a pillar of the Louisville community and will be greatly missed by all who admired and loved him."
Kutz co-founded Kleinert Kutz over 50 years ago with Harold Kleinert, who died in 2013. The two began working together in 1963, which is when they founded their practice. Kutz retired in 2016 at the age of 87.
Kleinert Kutz has locations in Louisville, Lexington and New Albany, Indiana.
