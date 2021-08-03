LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium will host the Louisville Taco & Margarita Festival this fall.
Vendors will serve tacos, nachos and a mimosa bar to go along with other food items and a full-service bar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Live music will also be featured.
Tickets are available at the stadium's box office and on seatgeeek.com beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. General admission tickets are $10, while VIP tickets — which include a predetermined amount of food, drinks and a T-shirt as well as priority seating — are available starting at $45.
