LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teenager made history Saturday by becoming the first woman in the state of Kentucky to become an Eagle Scout.
Amanda Dewey, 18, said she was ecstatic when she learned that females could join Scouts BSA after watching her twin brother Collin Dewey go through the program.
In February 2019, the youth organization changed its name from "Boy Scouts," to "Scouts BSA" — a change meant to welcome both boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 17.
MAKING HISTORY!Amanda Dewey (18) just became the first female Eagle Scout in Louisville and the state of Kentucky. YOU GO GIRL!💪🎉 @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/4oM5EMV11w— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) October 31, 2020
"It's awesome that Scouts BSA is giving this opportunity to females as well as males who have had this opportunity for a much longer time," Amanda's twin brother, Collin Dewey, said.
It typically takes three years to achieve Eagle status, but Amanda completed the task in half the time. Her service project was building a kiosk at Harrods Creek Park in Prospect.
"This is an experience that you can't get in many other places and there's a lot of skills that you learn here in scouts that can actually be useful for your future life as an adult," Amanda Dewey said.
For any future Eagle Scouts, Amanda says to keep camping and be excited about learning new things.
