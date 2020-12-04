LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's no telling if the resolution will be positive or negative for the University of Louisville, but the school is one step closer to the finish line.
It gets a little wordy, but the NCAA sent its response to the school's formal reply to the allegations it is facing in the Adidas scandal and ongoing investigation in to dirty recruiting across college basketball. The school will release the redacted report Monday morning.
Back in May, the the university received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA for alleged infractions during the much-publicized college basketball "pay-for-play" scandal. That included a level-one violation, which is the strongest accusation.
The allegations mostly stem from Louisville’s involvement in an alleged scheme by Adidas executives to pay recruit Brian Bowen to attend the school and later sign with the shoe company. That was later brought to light in an FBI investigation. Several figures involved were either found guilty of or pled guilty to bribery-related charges in federal court in March.
Louisville formally responded to the NCAA's allegations in September, basically saying Adidas defrauded the school. The argument there is, how can Adidas both be working for the school while actively committing fraud against it? After that reply was sent, it was the NCAA's turn to write back. That response came on Tuesday, and now we wait for the school to release the report.
We should know more Monday, including how much longer we'll all have wait for the next small bit of progress.
