LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, multiple reports say, for alleged infractions during the much-publicized college basketball “pay-for-play” scandal.
A news conference is planned for 1:30 p.m. The notice has been long-awaited and will allow the school to learn of the severity of the violations and potential punishments from the NCAA, which has the option of levying enhanced sanctions, given Louisville's repeat-offender status.
It refers to Louisville’s involvement in an alleged scheme by Adidas executives to pay recruit Brian Bowen to attend the school and later sign with the shoe company. That was later brought to light in an FBI investigation. Several figures involved were either found guilty of or pled guilty to bribery-related charges in federal court in March.
Among the items the school highlighted from the notice, which has not yet been distributed:
A Level I allegation that an improper recruiting offer, and subsequent extra benefits to the family of an enrolled student athlete; and a recruiting inducement to a prospective student-athlete’s non-scholastic coach/trainer, were provided by certain individuals, purportedly identified and defined by the NCAA as “representatives of the university’s athletics interests”, none of whom had traditional connections to the University beyond their affiliation with Adidas or professional athlete management entities, as well as by a former assistant coach and a former associate head coach.
A Level II allegation of recruiting violations by the same two former men’s basketball coaching staff members in providing impermissible transportation and having impermissible contact in the context of recruitment-related activities.
A Level II allegation that the institution failed to adequately monitor the recruitment of an incoming, high-profile student-athlete.
A Level II allegation that the former head men’s basketball coach did not satisfy his head coach responsibility when he failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance.
In a statement, the school notes that, "It is important to remember that these are allegations—not facts—and the University will diligently prepare a full and comprehensive response and, absent an unforeseen development, submit it within the prescribed ninety-day period. For those allegations that are proven to be factual, the University will take responsibility, as accountability is one of our core Cardinal Principles. However, we will not hesitate to push back where the evidence does not support the NCAA’s interpretations or allegations of charges. U of L has a right and a responsibility to stand up for itself when faced with unfair or unfounded charges and will always act in the best interests of the institution. Our legal team has begun the process of reviewing the Notice and will prepare a thorough response on behalf of the University."
Louisville vacated its 2013 NCAA title, a 2012 Final Four season and other victories as the result of a prior scandal, in which former basketball operations Andre McGee was found to have paid a Louisville woman for striptease parties and acts of prostitution with men’s basketball recruits on campus.
The unsealing of the FBI investigation in 2017 led to the firing of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich in the fall of that year.
With Louisville barely halfway through its current probation for that scandal, the program is at risk of additional sanctions because of its recruitment of Bowen, who surprised many by committing to Rick Pitino’s program in June 2017.
On Oct. 24, 2018, Dawkins and two officials from Adidas were convicted in federal court in New York City in connection with a plan to pay top basketball recruits to commit to college basketball programs sponsored by Adidas.
One of those players was Bowen, whose father, Brian Sr., said he was scheduled to be paid $100,000 for his son to attend Louisville.
The federal investigation into Bowen eventually led to the decision by U of L to fire Pitino, assistants Jordan Fair and Kenny Johnson and Jurich.
Pitino had said repeatedly that he had no knowledge that Bowen’s father was paid and that he repeatedly instructed his assistants not to break NCAA rules.
Bowen’s mother and father moved from Saginaw, Michigan to Louisville and lived downtown in the Galt House. Brian Bowen Sr. said that he received only $25,000 of the $100,000.
Bowen Sr. also testified that he received $1,300 in cash from Johnson for rent their residence at the Galt House. Bowen said that when he initially asked Johnson for the money the assistant coach was “flabbergasted,” and said that after giving him the $1,300 Johnson told Bowen it would be a one-time deal.
Bowen was declared ineligible by Louisville. He later transferred to South Carolina, but did not play there either.
After playing professionally in Australia last season, Bowen signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers in June. He said he’s hoping to move past the controversy that dogged him in college.
For Louisville, that task may be more difficult.
The NCAA has continued to investigate Louisville coaches' actions during the time in question. Last August, WDRB reported that NCAA associate director of enforcement Nate Leffler interviewed a Louisville businessman about Bowen, former assistant coach Kenny Johnson and aspiring agent Christian Dawkins. The source said that Chuck Smrt, president of The Compliance Group, also was present for the interview.
