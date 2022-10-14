LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dr. Kish Cumi Price was introduced Friday as the new president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.
Price will succeed Sadiqa Reynolds, who announced in July that she plans to step down Oct. 31. Price will take over the organization on Nov. 1.
"I see leadership as an opportunity to lead the work and move the work together and move it forward," Price said.
Reynolds, who was the first female president in the League's 101-year history, championed having another woman serve in the role during the search process.
"There is no honor in being first and last," she said. "I am so thankful that this board hired another woman immediately. It matters to me. It matters to me that I don't get to walk around saying, 'Oh I was the only one.'"
Reynolds — who is taking a CEO position for an organization based in New York City but will continue to live in Louisville — called Price the "right choice for the League at the right time."
The Urban league under Reynolds' leadership has played a vital role in Louisville in recent years, from helping people fight eviction at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to job training and placement and working to restore voting rights.
"There is no replacing the unique and phenomenal leadership of Sadiqa Reynolds, but there is no question that Kish will forge her own exceptional path and continue to carry this organization to new heights,” said Lorri Lee, chair of the League's Board of Directors.
#Now The Louisville Urban League Board of Directors just announced Dr Kish Cumi Price @DrKishCumiPrice will succeed Sadiqa N. Reynolds, as the new President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. Price will take the reigns on November 1, 2022. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/zOxZN5i7BV— Jailen Leavell (@nextleavell) October 14, 2022
Gov. Andy Beshear was there for Friday's announcement and highlighted the league's work to pay off the $53 million Norton Healthcare facility in west Louisville.
He called Price an incredible leader.
"Louisville is fortunate to have Dr. Price stepping into this role," Beshear said. "She is committed to listening to the people and advocating for their needs. I'm honored to call Kish a friend and I look forward to continuing to work with her in this new role."
Price is no stranger to the Urban League. She served as the organization's director of education and programs from 2019-21 and recently served as commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Workforce Development and special advisor to Beshear.
She also worked for the state of Kentucky as a senior policy and advocacy director of Early Childhood and K-12 Policy at Kentucky Youth Advocates, a founding executive director of the Smoketown Family Wellness Center and is a trained mental health counselor, practitioner and researcher.
Price is a National Holmes Scholar and graduate of both the University of Louisville and Wake Forest University.
