LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With less than five months on the job, the head of the Louisville Urban League is leaving the job.
In a news release Tuesday, the LUL said President and CEO Dr. Kish Cumi Price would leave the role immediately. The release did not give any reason for her exit.
Lyndon Pryor, chief engagement officer for the organization, will take over as interim president and CEO. Plans to seek a permanent replacement have not been finalized.
"Transitions are never easy, and this one will be no exception," Kimberly L. Sisnett, the LUL's board chair, said in a news release. "But as always, the Board remains confident in the commitment and competence of the staff at the League. Over the past several years, their work has helped to propel Louisville towards a new and more equitable path forward–work that Lyndon has been instrumental in helping to shape and I expect that will continue as we move ahead."
Pryor is a former administrator at Texas A&M University who started with the LUL in 2015. The release said he has helped to spearhead special projects like A Path Forward for Louisville and oversees all communications areas for the organization.
"I firmly believe in the work that the League has done and is leading in our community," Pryor said in a statement. "We have the opportunity to transform Louisville into a place where everyone can thrive and I look forward to continuing that work with my colleagues in the building and partners around the city."
Price took over from Sadiqa Reynolds on Nov. 1, 2022. Reynolds, who was the first female president in the League's 101-year history, championed having another woman serve in the role during the search process. Reynolds is now CEO for an organization in New York City.
