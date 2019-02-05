LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More people with a criminal record are about to get a clean slate.
The Louisville Urban League is hosting another expungement clinic.
Nearly 800 people had their records cleared at the league's last clinic, which stayed open late to meet a high demand.
Attorneys volunteer their time to help those who qualify.
The free clinic can be a game-changer, offering a second chance and saving people hundreds of dollars in legal fees.
"You can have certain jobs if you have a conviction, but at some point you hit a ceiling within the company, if you have a conviction. It allows not just an opportunity to work, but an opportunity to advance," Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League, said.
Appointments are required for the clinic, which is scheduled for March 2.
Click here to complete an application for the upcoming expungement clinic.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.