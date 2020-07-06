LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Visitor Center has reopened after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic and being damaged during downtown riots.
The visitor center, on South Fourth Street, closed in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. It was scheduled to reopen June 17, but the center's windows were broken during riots. The visitor center officially reopened Wednesday.
Before closing in March, the center updated its visitor displays, including a new brochure and recipe wall, which features recipes "prominent in Louisville's southern culinary heritage," according to a news release.
“We are optimistic about the return of tourists to Louisville and want to do our part to safely welcome these guests,” said Karen Williams, president & CEO of Louisville Tourism.
The center is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
