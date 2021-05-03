LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heads up, drivers: Don't let unpaid parking citations slow you down!
The Parking Authority of the River City (PARC) will resume booting vehicles with three or more outstanding citations on July 1. The practice was paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"PARC was very intentional last year in pausing normal operations due to the unique challenges brought by the pandemic, and we knew that booting a vehicle could exacerbate those challenges,” PARC Director Tiffany Peebles said in a news release. “With vaccine numbers increasing and more activity taking place in the central business district, we will be returning to our regular procedure of booting vehicles that have three or more outstanding citations. Appeal opportunities remain available.”
Outstanding citations can be paid through the Go502 app, the city's official website, calling 888-757-2616, mailing payments to PARC's office or paying in person. Payments made through the app will incur a $1.50 fee, and payments made online or over the phone will incur a $3.50 fee, PARC said in a news release.
PARC's office is located at 222 S. First St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can call the office at 502-587-7275.
