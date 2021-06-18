LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is accused of breaking into a home and trying to take a shower there.
Bethany Long was charged with burglary after being found inside a home in Radcliff on Wednesday, according to police.
Police say she told them she doesn't pay bills, rent or get mail at the home, but officers say she was preparing to take a shower there.
The homeowner, who does not know Long, said she was not supposed to be on the property.
Long is also being charged with disorderly conduct after she "continued to yell from squad car" despite "being warned by officers repeatedly," according to an arrest citation.
