LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman already accused of killing a man and hiding his body has now been charged in a second murder.
According to court documents, on Nov. 12, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted 40-year-old Sara McQuilling for two counts of complicity to Murder and two counts of complicity to Abuse of a Corpse in connection with the September murders of 39-year-old Douglas Brooks and Jerry Cardin.
Brooks' body was found in the 2000 block of Woodbourne Avenue, just off Bardstown Road, in Louisville's Highlands Douglass neighborhood on Sept. 27. At last check, investigators believed his injuries were due to foul play, but the coroner had not determined an official cause of death.
McQuilling was already in jail for Cardin's murder. Police say they were sent to his home on Roosevelt Avenue, near Hikes Lane and Buechel Bypass, on Sept. 23 to check on his welfare. When officers arrived, they found his body. Police say Cardin had been shot to death and placed inside a crawl space under the floor. His truck was also missing.
McQuilling was arrested after police say she was found inside Cardin's truck with a gun. She allegedly admitted to shooting Cardin and moving his body before stealing his truck. She is charged with Murder, Abuse of a Corpse and Theft.
McQuilling is scheduled to appear in court again for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 17.
