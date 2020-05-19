LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is accused of firing several shots into her ex-boyfriend's home while another woman was inside.
Louisville Metro Police officers arrested 34-year-old Alice Messer on Monday afternoon for the Feb. 24 shooting. A woman inside the home told police Messer fired multiple shots from the passenger seat of a car into her the home of her ex-boyfriend, and the driver was shooting too, according to court documents.
Messer's ex-boyfriend was not home at the time of the incident. Police said one of the bullets hit a neighbor's house, putting a hole in the wall above a bed where the neighbor was sleeping.
Messer is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief. She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
