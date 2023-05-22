LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman got to meet two of her rescuers after she was shot six times while pregnant.
Janae Wright was attacked by two men in February 2021 as she was trying to enter her home. She was robbed of her purse and shot six times.
Louisville Metro Police officers Brannock and Richardson, the first officers on the scene, began taking life-saving measures, and Wright was rushed to the hospital, where she and her baby boy both survived.
Earlier this month, Wright got to meet the officers who helped save her life. They surprised her at an event that celebrates trauma survivors. They said it was an emotional meeting.
Wright's case is still open.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
