LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction crews, mail carriers and restaurant servers are among the many workers working in the extreme heat.
Chuck Williams operates the Big Four Concessions stand near the splashpad at Waterfront Park.
"I think the water's even hot," Williams said.
He keeps his coolers packed with refreshments.
"Gatorades, waters, sodas, we have many things of many types. Have different types of ice creams," he said.
Williams can't leave his stand to jump in the water, so he stays close to his shady spot.
"Drink a lot of fluids. Stay hydrated. I got some fans going as you can see, top to bottom," he said.
In NuLu, the patio is open at The Local Seltzery, but most customers choose to sit inside.
General Manager William Sparkman said while the sparkly seltzers do have a high content of water, he recommends drinking plenty of water without the booze.
"When it's 90-something degrees outside, it's important to have water," Sparkman said.
There's also a treat that anyone can enjoy: shaved ice.
"This is the best shaved ice in town," Tyree Watts said.
The 13-year-old Watts spends the summer helping his mom at The Snow Queen.
"So we have a lot of traffic from people walking to eat lunch, the nearby businesses around," Kya Carter said.
Surrounded by ice and an air conditioner, they have no problem staying cool as they invite downtown Louisville to enjoy the oasis in a concrete jungle.
