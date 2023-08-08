LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has three new monkeys for visitors to see.
The zoo announced the addition of three female colobus monkeys, who join the male colobus monkey Sheldon at the exhibit near the African Outpost. The three new monkeys are still in a 30-day quarantine, but are visible to the public in the indoor space of Colobus Crossing, according to a news release.
The three monkeys came to Louisville from Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska. Nali, 8, is the mother of two daughters, 3-year-old Ate and 2-year-old Phyllis.
Louisville Zoo said Phyllis is the smallest and most curious, while Ate is interactive with the public and is often at the window or edge looking at guests. Nali is the largest monkey and shows maternal behaviors.
After the 30-day quarantine is complete, the three monkeys will be introduced to Sheldon. Colubus monkeys are native to Africa.
The zoo is open daily year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with guests able to stay until 6 p.m. To learn more about the Louisville Zoo, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.