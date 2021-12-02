LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo family is growing.

Three little penguin chicks recently hatched.

They don't have names yet and are still nesting with their parents off-exhibit, but will return in the spring.

The zoo said more chicks are expected soon. The penguin care team is watching over other eggs that haven't hatched yet.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags