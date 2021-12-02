LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo family is growing.
Three little penguin chicks recently hatched.
They don't have names yet and are still nesting with their parents off-exhibit, but will return in the spring.
The zoo said more chicks are expected soon. The penguin care team is watching over other eggs that haven't hatched yet.
