LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After Louisville Zoo officials noticed a change in one of their gorillas, they called a special team for help.
A zoo keeper recently noticed that Demba, one of the elder gorillas, had changed her eating habits.
At the Zoo, some of our most outstanding animal care happens behind the scenes with the Animal Health Care staff. Geriatric gorilla Demba had a change in her eating habits, so our team examined her with the help of additional outside specialists. https://t.co/fHR8ZVSF3a pic.twitter.com/XxkEaEeYcQ— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) August 18, 2020
In 2013, Demba was diagnosed with endocarditis, an infection of the inner lining of the heart chambers and valves. During her last exam on Aug. 3, specialists determined that her heart function had deteriorated.
"Due to top notch care, our team was able to quickly identify the most recent issue and ensure that she is comfortable," zoo officials wrote on their website.
The zoo says Demba is best known for her interactions with younger children at the zoo.
Demba is 50 years old. According to zoo officials, the average lifespan for gorillas in the wild is 35 to 40 years.
