Gorilla check up.jpg

Courtesy of the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After Louisville Zoo officials noticed a change in one of their gorillas, they called a special team for help.

A zoo keeper recently noticed that Demba, one of the elder gorillas, had  changed her eating habits. 

In 2013, Demba was diagnosed with endocarditis, an infection of the inner lining of the heart chambers and valves. During her last exam on Aug. 3, specialists determined that her heart function had deteriorated. 

"Due to top notch care, our team was able to quickly identify the most recent issue and ensure that she is comfortable," zoo officials wrote on their website. 

The zoo says Demba is best known for her interactions with younger children at the zoo. 

Demba is 50 years old. According to zoo officials, the average lifespan for gorillas in the wild is 35 to 40 years. 

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags