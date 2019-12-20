LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is making sure no one will have to miss out on seeing baby elephant Fitz this winter.
The zoo announced its Fitz Weatherproof Plan on Friday to ensure everyone has the opportunity to see the calf during local schools' winter breaks, which last through Jan. 6. Fitz will be out and about in the yard on days when the weather permits, and guests can also visit him in the zoo's elephant barn in small groups from 1 to 3 p.m.
Fitz is growing fast; zoo officials said he now weighs 460 pounds, while his mother, Mikki, stands at 8,300 pounds.
The Fitz Weatherproof Plan is meant to care for the health and well-being of the calf and is subject to change, officials said. Guests are encouraged to check for updates on the Louisville Zoo's official website to check the elephant-viewing schedule before their visit.
The zoo is open on a daily basis but will be closed on Christmas and New Year's days.
Related Stories:
- Louisville Zoo reveals name of elephant calf
- Baby boomers: Louisville Zoo enjoying larger crowds since baby elephant's debut
- IMAGES | Big boy! Louisville Zoo debuts 1 month old baby elephant
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.