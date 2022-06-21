LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their newest residents: a 7-week-old baby seal.
Emmy, a harbor seal pup, was born on April 29. Zoo officials said she was born underweight, and despite care from her mom, was not gaining weight as fast as expected.
The veterinary staff at the Louisville Zoo intervened, giving Emmy fluid therapy and supplemental feeding, but Emmy was "unable to gain weight and thrive," according to a news release.
"Losing an animal — especially this young — is always hard," said Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, Zoo senior veterinarian. "I'm so proud of the staff for all their efforts; we gave Emmy every chance we could. We are grateful for the many consultations provided by experts around the country."
Emmy was The Louisville Zoo's first harbor seal pup.
Louisville Zoo officials said the death is "not an uncommon occurrence in nature." In the wild, up to one-third of seal pups do not survive because of starvation, malnutrition, infection or predation.
A necropsy is scheduled to take place at a later date.
