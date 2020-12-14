LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is expecting a baby!
The zoo posted a video of an ultrasound on its Twitter and Facebook pages over the weekend.
We've got a new addition on the way at the Zoo! Here's video hint. Can you guess what animal this could be? pic.twitter.com/9R8baQrnG9— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) December 12, 2020
Right now, the video is the only hint being given to the public.
Some have guessed giraffe, gorilla and hippo.
What do you think it is?
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.