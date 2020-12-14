LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is expecting a baby! 

The zoo posted a video of an ultrasound on its Twitter and Facebook pages over the weekend.

Right now, the video is the only hint being given to the public.

Some have guessed giraffe, gorilla and hippo.

What do you think it is?

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags