LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You better watch out: Santa Claus is coming to town.
SantaCon will return for its 11th annual gathering in Louisville on Dec 10. The charitable light-hearted event features people all around the city gathering together in Santa costumes to party and celebrate.
According to the SantaCon website, the event is "focused on spontaneity and creativity, while spreading cheer and goodwill."
The event is built around a flash-mob approach to gathering. For this reason, the exact time and location of the parade will not be announced until the eve of Dec. 10.
The organizers promise "some VERY NICE (and NAUGHTY!) surprises" this year.
"Roll-call" will take place at 2 p.m., when all Santas around Louisville are invited to "ho-ho-ho." The event will end off with the North Pole Extravaganza party, which will begin at 7 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack, including the $20 entrance fee to the North Pole Extravaganza and 10% of all sales at some of the businesses where the parade will stop.
