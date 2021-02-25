LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A business and kitchen incubator in west Louisville is getting a big boost.
Chef Space just got grant funding from the LG&E and the KU Foundation. It plans to use the money to increase storage and kitchen capacity to feed families in need.
It will also be used to educate those wishing to open restaurants and to host food drives.
Chef Space said the support will combat the challenge of limited food resources in the Russell neighborhood, where the poverty rate is 61%.
