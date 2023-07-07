LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School will soon be resuming for Louisville-area students, and for many kids, that means it's time to get caught up on vaccinations.
The Louisville Metro Health Department said appointments are available for routine vaccinations.
The department accepts many insurance plans and said it also provides vaccines to those without insurance. There's $10 fee for each vaccine, but the department said it won't turn anyone away.
"Routine immunizations keep children healthy and let them keep doing the things they love to do," said Dr. Kris Bryant, Louisville Metro Health Department associate medical director.
Vaccines are available by appointment at the Newburg Health Center at 4810 Exeter Avenue and at the Dixie Health Center at 7219 Dixie Highway.
Starting next week, the Newburg location will stay open until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
