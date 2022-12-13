LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the holiday season is typically a precursor to frigid temperatures, news that changes things for those living on the streets of Louisville.
Nina Moseley, chief operating officer of Wayside Christian Mission, spends her days making sure people are staying safe and trying to get people into permanent housing. On Monday night, with temperatures dropping, she said more than 400 people stayed inside the shelter at Wayside.
But there is still room for hundreds more, and bridging that gap doesn't come with a simple solution. Moseley said at full capacity during white flag season, Wayside can hold 640 people.
"We don't want to wake up to a tragedy such as someone freezing to death on the streets of Louisville again," Moseley said. "Even if the beds are full, we will make more space. We have floor mats we use with linens and everything to make sure everybody has a place to come in and lay their head."
The city also has what's known as a safe outdoor space called the Hope Village, a pilot program for the city which provides tents for shelter and access to resources for dozens who aren't ready or don't want to go into an indoor facility.
In early 2022, the city announced a nonprofit, the Hope Buss, would run the space. Metro Government bought the property off East College Street to be used for the program.
The space includes outdoor tents, showers, toilets, electricity and access to services such as housing navigation, substance abuse counseling, mental health resources and more. Residents can only live there with a referral, which comes from other nonprofits working to provide homelessness services in the community.
"I am so so proud of the work we've done here," said Stachelle Bussey, founder of the Hope Buss.
But Bussey said the first year in operation hasn't come without its challenges. Outside, subject to nature's elements, many of the shelters could use an upgrade.
"Right now is actually time to replace about 10 of our shelters and when we looked at the cost of them, it was $30,000 to $40,000 to redo the platforms and to redo the shelters. So we're trying to find out what could be cost-effective and warm," she said.
Capacity at the Hope Village is 53 people. Right now, the insulated tents serve as a home for about 40 people.
And as Louisville transitions into a new season, the city is also transitioning into a new administration with Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg, who said Tuesday that addressing homelessness is a priority and announcements will be coming soon.
"(Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey) and others have been talking to groups around our city that serve the homeless community, and we are working on a comprehensive plan to take action, to make investments, to work with those organizations that are currently serving that community and what can we do to get more permanent transitory housing for these individuals and how can we help them get the services that they need." Greenberg said.
"They've came by and visited but I'd like to keep it at this -- this is a community effort, this is a community project and I hope it stays with the community," said Bussey.
She went on to say, "We can't help everybody but we've helped a lot of people. We may can only house 53 but we're seeing hundreds of people, serving at least 75 (a) day between the people who live here and come by, so I'm not really interested in having any more conversations with administrations. I'm about people and if the community wants to keep it then the community deserves to keep it."
Bussey said around 20 people have transitioned from the Hope Village to more permanent housing.
According to the city, at last count in February 2022, there were more than 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Louisville. Of that, more than 240 were unsheltered.
