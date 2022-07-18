LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those with Louisville's outdoor homeless space say in the three months it's been open, eight individuals have been connected to more permanent housing solutions such as apartments.
"This is a stepping stone, this is not a solution, this is not an end all be all. We just want to give you enough to help you make the next step," said Stachelle Bussey, founder of the nonprofit 'The Hope Buss.'
In January of 2022, the city announced Bussey and staff members with The Hope Buss would run the outdoor homeless space now known as The Hope Village.
The Hope Village is a pilot program for the city, where people living on the streets can find outreach resources.
As of Monday, Bussey said about 80 individuals had been invited to stay at one of the tents at The Hope Village so far. She said about 50 people had accepted that invitation.
"They're not a number to us, they're not just data, they're human, who deserves to have a human right -- which is housing, which is food, which is stability, which is safety, right? So I think that's what's different here," said Bussey.
Robert Morales said he's spent the last three years on the streets. When The Hope Village opened, he became one of the first residents. After living there about two months, he was able to connect with staff members who helped him get an apartment downtown. He was handed keys last Thursday.
"It's a beautiful thing. To have keys in your hand again -- oh yea," he said.
Morales also received his certification through Goodwill to work as a forklift operator. He credits his current successes to those at The Hope Village.
"They give you the initiative to get up and do something and it all works if you just apply yourself," he said.
He said his dreams are becoming his realities.
"I'm an example of what you can do when you put your mind to it and you have the right people backing you," said Morales.
Bussey said there is a wait-list of people to go through to see who will move into Morales' tent at The Hope Village. All residents who live at the village are invited there on a referral basis from other homeless outreach groups.
According to Bussey, even people who don't live at the village are becoming aware of the resources offered and she said team members also continue work doing street outreach.
"We don't just serve the people in the village. People all over this area know they can come to this village and get a resource, even if they're not a resident," said Bussey.
She said The Hope Village is always in need of donations. Donation Days are every Thursday.
For additional information on The Hope Village, click here.
