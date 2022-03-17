LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's outdoor space for it's homeless community now has plumbing and electricity, but a specific opening date has not been set.
The site, located at 212 East College Street, is called "The Hope Village." It will serve as an alternative to traditional, indoor homeless shelters and include outdoor tents with space for about 50 people.
"It's not a solution everybody agreed with but it's just time to try something different," said Stachelle Bussey, founder of The Hope Buss, which is the nonprofit operating the site.
Bussey spoke with other outreach partners Thursday during a virtual Homelessness Task Force meeting with the city.
"We are a product of our city reimagining what it's like to literally take care of our most vulnerable population," she said.
The idea to create a space like The Hope Village has been in the works for several months. In January, city leaders announced The Hope Buss would be the site operator. In February, Angel Todd with The Hope Buss said she hoped to see The Hope Village open in March.
Todd also took part in the task force meeting on Thursday and said progress is being made to get the site ready to open.
"We do not have a date as of yet, everything is still moving forward with getting the site prepared," she said.
Dr. Susan Buchino, director of the Homeless Services Division for Louisville's Office of Resilience and Community Services said rainy weather and supply chain issues have had an impact on opening the site.
"We're doing our best to get it prepared but I can tell you the cots arrived yesterday, so they're in storage and we're getting things here while The Hope Buss is getting ready for operational pieces," said Buchino.
Resources and services at The Hope Village will include bathrooms, showers, food, electricity, internet access, mentors, education and job training, COVID testing, mental health resources, addiction resources, healthcare, and more.
Todd said residents will come to The Hope Village through a referral process.
"It will not be, a camp is cleared and everyone will be moved down to The Hope Village. That's not how we're going to operate this space," she said.
According to Buchino, the city is starting camp clearings again. Those had been on pause due to cold weather during the winter months but Buchino said a camp received a notice about three weeks ago and will be cleared this week.
Louisville's Office of Resilience and Community Services would not provide information on where that camp is located within the city or exactly what day the clearing would take place.
